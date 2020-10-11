Rapid City man recalls terror strike on USS Cole

Merchen has recently been assigned to work with Cole’s damage control teams to ensure they are up to speed and ready for any threat or casualty they may face while operating at sea.

“Senior Chief Merchen - he’s a professional,” said Cmdr. Edward J. Pledger, commanding officer of Cole. “I often talk about Cole heroes, and the honor of being able to meet any of them. He's a Cole hero and having him on our ship and training us — it's very special to have that opportunity.”

Merchen described his opportunity to work with Cole again as a fantastic way to reconnect with a ship that he is deeply proud to have served on.

“After several years, I hadn't been aboard Cole, except maybe once since the attack,” said Merchen. “As I go through the spaces, I do think about what they looked like after the attack. I do think about where I know certain people passed away or where they were injured. It's good to remember that stuff. It does a service to those people that were injured and honors the people that were killed.”

Merchen’s experience and the dedication he brings to damage control make his teaching and advice invaluable.