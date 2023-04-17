A 20-year-old Rapid City man who was arrested on Sunday night told police he pointed a gun at three people because he thought they were going to "jump" his sister, according to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.

Channing Little White Man Jr. appeared before Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus on Monday morning via video conference from the jail on a criminal complaint for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and one misdemeanor count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, officers responded to a call at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a man threatening people with a gun in the 1700 block of East Tallent Street in Rapid City. Someone also reported gunfire.

Little White Man was arrested in the Ash Avenue and East Saint Patrick Street, and police found a handgun in a yard in the 1500 block of East Saint Patrick Street. The handgun's serial number had been filed off.

Witnesses told the RCPD Little White Man pointed the gun at three people during an altercation before firing the gun in the air.

According to Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Emma Kalkowski-Farrand, Little White Man told police he used the gun because he thought the three people were going to "jump" his sister.

Kalkowski-Farrand asked Hyronimus to set Little White Man's bond at $3,000 cash only. The public defender asked the court to release Little White Man on his own recognizance, stating he has a "clear defense," family in the area and a job in construction.

The judge set the bail at $3,000 cash only.

If convicted, Little White Man would face a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each assault charge, up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine for the firearm possession charge and up to one year in the county jail and a $2,000 fine for the misdemeanor reckless discharge.

The court scheduled a preliminary hearing for 11:15 a.m. on April 27 where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to continue the case.

Preliminary hearings are cancelled if a grand jury hears evidence and indicts a defendant before the scheduled hearing.