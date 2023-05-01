A 24-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison and five years of supervised release Friday for attempting to receive child pornography while speaking with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old girl last summer.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Kordelle Running Hawk for one count of attempted receipt of child pornography.

The government originally charged him Aug. 8, 2022 with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in January.

The plea cut the amount of time Running Hawk faced in half. The original charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison to a maximum of life. Attempted receipt of child pornography has a mandatory minimum of five years in a prison and a maximum of 20.

Running Hawk is the youngest and the only to plead guilty so far in a group of six local men who were arrested in August 2022 during a routine, multiagency undercover sting conducted during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally each year. The other five men are awaiting federal trials.

According to a factual basis statement Running Hawk signed when he agreed to plead guilty, he messaged a profile of an undercover persona named "Bree" on Plenty of Fish.

The conversation moved to text messages, and Running Hawk asked "Bree" — Special Agent John Barnes — for photos of the "rest" of her. He also said the interaction would be a "one night fling type thing."

Running Hawk was arrested Aug. 7, 2022 when he arrived at the Canyon Lake Little League Baseball Park parking lot in Rapid City, the meeting spot the undercover agent suggested. Running Hawk had sprite, gummy worms and condoms with him.

According to state court records, Running Hawk was on probation at the time for a Pennington County Court conviction from April 2021 for unauthorized ingestion of methamphetamine. He received a suspended sentence with two years of probation, which he started Jan. 13, 2022, eight months before the undercover sting arrest.

Running Hawk is currently held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transportation to a federal prison.