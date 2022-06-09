Rapid City man sentenced for possessing firearm stolen from local sporting goods store

A federal judge sentenced a Rapid City man to 14 months in prison, three years of supervised release and a $100 assessment for possessing one of the firearms stolen during a 2018 burglary of The Rooster, a sporting goods store in Rapid City.

U.S. District Judge Jeffery Viken sentenced Hank Dubray, 36, on May 16 after Dubray pleaded guilty in May 2021 to one count of possession of a stolen firearm. The government dropped one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number in exchange for the guilty plea.

The firearm in question is one of 24 stolen from The Rooster on Aug. 22, 2018. While Dubray did not directly contribute to the theft of the firearms, he knowingly possessed one of them.

The Journal reported Zephaniah Thompson, 29, of Fairburn, dropped off Matthew Keifer at The Rooster on West Main Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 22, 2018.

Keifer took 24 firearms from the sporting goods store after using a crowbar to open a locked back door. According to court documents, the two drove back to Thompson’s residence and filed the serial numbers off of the guns.

The next day, law enforcement observed Dubray leaving Thompson’s residence in Rapid City with Thompson and another person, according to court documents. Officers stopped the vehicle and found four semi-automatic pistols in the vehicle: a .45 caliber Ruger American Pistol, a .40 caliber Ruger American Pistol, a .40 caliber Ruger SR40 and a .45 caliber Ruger 1911.

Dubray admitted in court documents he had heard Keifer and Thompson discussing the stolen nature of the firearms while at the residence. Dubray placed the Ruger SR40 in his waistband before getting into the truck. He placed it under the seat when law enforcement stopped the vehicle.

Keifer is serving a five year and 11 month sentence for theft of a firearm from a licensee and aiding and abetting. His release date is May 3, 2023. Thompson served 57 months in federal prison for theft of a firearm and aiding and abetting. He was released on Dec. 6, 2021. His sentence included two years of supervised release.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.