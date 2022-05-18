Rapid City man sentenced for shooting uncle

A federal judge sentenced a Rapid City man on Monday to two-and-a-half years in prison and three years of supervised release for involuntary manslaughter. Court documents show the man shot and killed his uncle with a shotgun.

A federal grand jury indicted Joshua Walking Eagle, 32, on Sept. 9, 2020 for second degree murder and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He was arrested on Oct. 23. 2020 and pleaded not guilty. On Feb. 25, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

Court documents show that on May 29, 2020 Joshua was playing horseshoes with his uncle Lloyd Walking Eagle in a front yard at the Fairground Housing area of Rosebud when Roger Good Shield Jr. stopped in front of the residence in a black SUV and brandished a shotgun.

Lloyd went to the SUV and opened the passenger-side front door and leaned into the vehicle to confront Good Shield. As Lloyd did this, Joshua approached the driver’s side. According to Joshua, there was a struggle for the shotgun. During the struggle the gun fired, hitting Lloyd in the head.

Good Shield then drove away from the scene to the All Stop Grocery Store with Lloyd’s body still hanging out of the passenger side, according to witnesses at the grocery store who called 911. After stopping, Good Shield walked to his home in Fairgrounds Housing.

An expert at the South Dakota Forensic Lab in Pierre examined the SUV and determined that the damage to the inside of the vehicle was consistent with a single shotgun blast originating from behind the driver side’s headrest. The shotgun has not been found.

Law enforcement questioned Joshua on the day of the shooting after finding him inside the house lying down in a bedroom. When an officer told him that his uncle was dead, Joshua said, “Lloyd was just with me . . . We was working on a car.” He denied knowing anything about what happened.

Court records show that an 18-year-old Joshua pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in 2008 during a domestic violence incident.

Good Shield, the man driving the SUV, was arrested by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and charged with aggravated assault.

Chief Judge Roberto Lange ordered Joshua to pay $7,215.50 in restitution and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

