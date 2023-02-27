A 20-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced on Monday to 12 years in prison with six suspended for stabbing an 80-year-old man in the neck in January 2022 after illegally entering his house.

"The fact that we are not here on a homicide is an absolute miracle," said Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Jason Thomas.

Circuit Judge Stacy Wickre sentenced Tristan Little Boy to identical, concurrent sentences for aggravated assault and second-degree burglary and applied 231 days time-served. Wickre gave Little Boy a 41-day sentence for a false impersonation charge, which was also covered by the time he served in the Pennington County Jail.

The state asked for 15 years in prison with five suspended, and the defense asked for a probationary sentence. Little Boy's defense attorney, Nathaniel Nelson, said his client is "very young" and he was "intoxicated" and "confused as to what was happening" the evening he entered the elderly man's house thinking it was a friend's home.

Little Boy apologized in court on Monday, "to the victim for what happened that night...and to the state for the way I acted."

Thomas said Little Boy's claim that he accidentally walked into the man's house is "as absurd as his request for probation."

The crimes were too serious for a probationary sentence, Wickre said.

Originally, Little Boy claimed he wasn't in the county when the man was stabbed, until he was presented with DNA evidence, Thomas told the judge. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 19. Little Boy was originally charged with first-degree burglary for the incident.

As part of the plea deal, the state agreed to dismiss the first-degree burglary charge, along with several other pending cases against Little Boy: A felony possession of methamphetamine charge from December 2021; a May 2022 case for misdemeanor eluding and felony receipt of transfer of a stolen vehicle; a misdemeanor obstruction charge from May 2022; and a misdemeanor charge from May 2021 for allegedly failing to stop at a crosswalk while on a bicycle.

Little Boy's crimes escalated "so quickly" over a short period of time, Wickre said. Prior to May 2021, Little Boy had no cases against him in Pennington County.

Little Boy is not a "lifetime criminal", his lawyer said, and it was an "unfortunate circumstance where things spiraled out of control."