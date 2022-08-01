Rapid City man sentenced in 2021 shooting

A federal judge sentenced a Rapid City man on Friday to two-and-a-half years in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Nathaniel Jones, 54, admitted to firing three shots on Aug. 11, 2021 in the Scooter’s Coffee parking lot at the corner of Saint Patrick Street and Fifth Street in Rapid City. Because of a past domestic violence conviction, Jones is not authorized to possess a firearm. Jones pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 17, 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffrey Viken also ordered to pay a mandatory $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Viken said he had “no reason to doubt” Jones arrived at Scooter’s at about 12:30 a.m. that night to help someone who had car troubles. Jones said he “didn’t go to Scooter’s looking for trouble.”

Sometime between Jones arriving and police arriving at 12:34 a.m., by his own account, Jones fired three 9-millimeter bullets.

Jones maintained he fired the bullets because two people surrounded his vehicle and yelled racial slurs at him, demanding he give them his car. He said he fired the shots to get them away, not to hurt anyone. The government claims only one man, Michael Rasch, was present and not a threat to Jones.

Viken said even if Rasch used racial epitaphs, no evidence showed Rasch threatened serious bodily injury or death when Jones fired.

Rasch sustained an injury to his knee, according to court documents. The cause of the injury is unclear. Asst. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson said “something” ricocheted and hit Rasch in the knee.

Patterson played video footage from a doorbell camera across the street and asked Rapid City Police Det. Anthony Meirose to take the stand and answer questions regarding the footage and the investigation.

The footage did not show the reported confrontation between Rasch and Jones. Meirose said the footage came from a motion-activated camera, resulting in fragmented clips. Police did not ask Scooter's if they had security footage, Meirose testified.

The clips showed a vehicle Meirose testified to be Jones’ pull into the Scooter’s parking lot at 12:30 a.m. and a man he identified as Michael Rasch walking along Saint Patrick Street before crossing the road towards the Scooter’s parking lot.

Meirose testified Rasch had asked Meirose for a cigarette that evening and “somewhere down the line, Rasch re-approached him at Scooters.”

Jones originally faced an aggravated assault charge in Pennington County Court, but the prosecutor dropped those charges after Rasch died in a motorcycle accident in September 2021.

The government argued for an offense level increase because of the dropped assault charge and the lack of evidence pointing towards self defense.

Viken approved the increase, moving sentencing guidelines from 21-27 months in prison to 30-37 months in prison.

Diggins asked the judge to vary down to a one year, one month sentence. He referenced Jones’ strong work history, a child he suspects to be his who was born while he was in jail and a recently-discovered issue with his liver requiring treatment. Diggins said a doctor recommended a medication his client could not receive in jail.

Jones addressed the court and said he isn’t a bad person, and expressed his desire to be with his children.

After delivering the sentence, Viken told Jones, “I wish you every success.”