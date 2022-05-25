Rapid City man sentenced in cocaine distribution case

A federal judge sentenced a Rapid City man on Friday to four years in prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Jquann Jackson, 28, to four years in prison for each count, but Jackson will serve those sentences concurrently. Viken also ordered him to pay a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The maximum sentence for the possession charge is 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, or both, and at least three years of supervised release. The firearm charge allows for a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both, and three years of supervised release.

Jackson pleaded guilty to the two counts in exchange for prosecutors dropping the third count in his indictment: possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents show that Jackson distributed cocaine in Rapid City between January 2021 and July 2021, using social media to promote his product. He also posted “numerous photographs and videos” of himself posing with various firearms.

In 2012, Jackson pleaded guilty to second degree burglary, which is a Class 3 Felony. As a prior felon, it was illegal for him to possess any firearms.

During the execution of a search warrant at Jackson’s residence in July 2021, law enforcement found a Mossberg International Incorporated, model 715T, .22 Long Rifle caliber,semi-automatic rifle, and a Sarsilmaz Arms, (SAR), model SAR9, 9x19mm Luger caliber, semi-automatic pistol.

Law enforcement also discovered scales, baggies, THC containers, rolled up currency bills containing cocaine residue and a zipper bag containing cocaine residue.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Rapid City Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin Patterson prosecuted the case.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.