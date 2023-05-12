A 46-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl in 2021.

Circuit Court Judge Matt Brown sentenced Craig Rossman to 15 years with five suspended for sexual contact with a child under 16. Brown said Rossman touched the girl in Rossman's bed.

The judge said Rossman claimed he woke up touching the girl's breast accidentally and kept his hand there "minutes at most."

"The court finds that to not be the situation," Brown said.

Rossman was arrested and charged in December 2021. In addition to the sexual contact, he faced charges for distribution of marijuana to a minor and three counts of contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor, all between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 19, 2021.

Rossman pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a child under 16 on Nov. 18, 2022. As part of the plea deal, the state agreed to recommend a five-year prison sentence, which Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Aaron Hellbusch did.

Before sentencing Rossman to 15 years, Brown said he spent a "considerable amount of time" reviewing law enforcement reports, letters to the court, and other information to determine his sentence. He found Rossman to be "a predator," "a groomer," and a "danger to the community," the judge said.

Brown said he had "no doubt this would have continued to happen."

Referencing the psychosexual evaluation Rossman underwent before sentencing, Brown said he had inappropriate conversations with the girl, such as discussing how she felt about her body and telling her he would go bra shopping with her.

Brown said the evaluation and law enforcement reports showed Rossman provided the girl with marijuana and asked her to shower in a bathroom where he had placed cameras.

Rossman's attorney, Robert Pasqualucci, said the cameras were put there because of an issue with a dog and to prevent people from smoking marijuana in the bathroom. The judge said the cameras were for Rossman's "gratification."

"There were underage, naked teenage girls using that bathroom," the judge said.

In 2001, Rossman was convicted of third-degree rape for having sex with a 15-year-old when he was in his mid-20s. Brown said Rossman painted the young girl in that case as the instigator, “minimizing his involvement.”