A Rapid City man will serve three years in federal prison after investigators found more than 60 images and videos of child pornography in his possession.

Zahkim Vela, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on Oct. 12, 2022. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Vela on Feb. 3 to prison followed by five years of supervised release. He also ordered Vela to pay a routine $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Vela was arrested in December 2021 after Kik Messenger — owned by MediaLab — and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children generated a tip in March 2021 about the download of 17 files suspected for child pornography involving children from 7-12 years old.

Court documents show the IP address led investigators to Vela's family home in Rapid City, placing the case in local jurisdiction. Det. Elliott Harding, of the Rapid City Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and got a search warrant for Vela's Kik account.

The account contained 59 videos and 18 images of child pornography, including children as young as infants and toddlers.

In June 2021, law enforcement searched Vela's house and seized several devices. According to a factual basis statement he signed, Vela admitted during an interview that it was his email account associated with the messenger account. He was invited to join a child pornography group on Kik in March 2021, where he received child pornography and shared approximately 20-30 files. He also said he had files on his phone, but had deleted them.

The case landed in federal court because it involved interstate transportation and commerce. Kik Messenger operates solely online and Vela's phone was manufactured outside of South Dakota.

A federal grand jury indicted Vela in December 2021 for receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. The government dropped the receipt charge in exchange for Vela's guilty plea.

Zela is currently held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transportation to a federal prison.