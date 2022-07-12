Rapid City man sentenced to 5 years for child pornography

A man who had a collection of thousands of images and videos of child pornography dating back to 1995 cried during his sentencing on Friday at federal court in Rapid City.

“I should have gotten help a long time ago,” Michael Parks said. “I knew I had a problem.”

Parks, 60, of Rapid City pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography on Jan. 7 after his arrest on March 23, 2021. He agreed to plead guilty in exchange for the government dropping a possession of child pornography charge.

A CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Brian Freeouf to the 60-year-old, according to a factual basis statement signed by the prosecution and by Parks. Parks used Bing Visual Search to find child pornography similar to an image he was already viewing.

The investigation led law enforcement to discover Parks’ collection, which included material showing babies, toddlers, bondage, torture, bestiality and erotica.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Parks to five years in federal prison and five years of supervised release, the mandatory minimum. Parks will also have to pay $53,000 in restitution and a $100 assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

“There is nothing insignificant about a five-year federal prison sentence,” said Viken, who chose to go below the guideline sentencing range of six-and-a-half to eight years.

The judge said Parks’ need for treatment is “very real” and stressed the importance that Parks “understand these are real children... who have real injuries.”

“The damage is extreme (and) long term for these children,” Viken said.

Parks’ defense attorney, Ellery Grey, said Parks now understands that his crimes impacted real children. During Parks’ statement to the judge before his sentencing, he said he takes full responsibility for his crimes and expressed regret for not seeking help. He said he “should have said something to somebody.”