Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for receiving child porn
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for receiving child porn

federal-court-1.JPG

Andrew W. Bogue Federal Building and United States Courthouse

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

A Rapid City man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to receiving child porn, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota.

Jebadiah Swenson, 39, was indicted on the charge by a federal grand jury in August 2020 and pleaded guilty on Dec. 16, 2020. He was sentenced last Thursday.

"The conviction stems from Swenson using the LiveMe social media application between October 1, 2019, and March 7, 2020, to obtain links to child pornography on the Internet," the release states. "Special agents executed a search warrant and found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on electronic devices belonging to Swenson. The images and videos included child pornography depicting sadism and masochism, sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, and bestiality."

In addition to the eight years in prison, Swenson was sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution.

