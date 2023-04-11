A 33-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday for attempted child abuse in March 2022.

"My sole intent was to discipline," Kandan American Horse said before Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky. "I am losing a family...It does hurt that I have nothing and no one."

American Horse pleaded guilty to the reduced charge in February in exchange for the state dropping charges against him for misdemeanor domestic abuse, felony child abuse and felony abuse of a child under 7 years old.

Attempted child abuse carries a maximum sentence of 7.5 years, half the maximum sentence of abuse of a child less than seven years old. The state asked for the maximum, and the defense asked for five years.

According to a presentence investigation into his background, American Horse himself suffered abuse as a child. Deputy Pennington County State’s Attorney Aaron Hellbusch called the information "eye-opening."

"He, better than anyone else, should understand the lifelong trauma," Hellbusch said.

The prosecutor said American Horse instead "minimizes" his actions. He said one of the children in the case had bruising on both sides of their head, and American Horse only admitted to one slap.

American Horse said he was remorseful and never thought he would hurt a child, but he "transferred" the abuse he suffered onto the two children.

His defense attorney, Martha Rossiter, said he accepted responsibility "understands the totality" of the affects on the children.

One of the alleged victims in the original charges testified at American Horse's sentencing hearing. She said American Horse's actions left her and her children with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I really don't agree with this plea bargain at all," she said.

Gusinsky told American Horse the "most important thing" is to keep children safe, and he "failed at the very basic obligation that parents must undertake."

"Nobody really knows whether you're remorseful other than you," Gusinsky said.

American Horse's criminal history in South Dakota dates back to 2008 with misdemeanors. He has one prior felony conviction from 2016 for third-degree burglary.

American Horse is held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transportation to the state prison in Sioux Falls. Gusinsky applied 361 days of time served to his sentence.