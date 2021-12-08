Rapid City man sues sister, child's mother for Facebook posts

A Rapid City real estate investor has filed a civil lawsuit against two women for defamation claiming their social media postings violated state libel law.

Josiah LaFrance is suing his sister, Natalie LaFrance-Slack, and his child's mother, Karli Shama, claiming both made false statements on social media claiming that he has abused and assaulted numerous women.

The complaints were filed against Shama and LaFrance-Slack on Nov. 5 and allege the women made the false statements with malice to damage LaFrance's personal and professional reputation.

Under state law, defamation can be effected by slander or libel. Libel is defined as "a false and unprivileged publication by writing, printing, picture, effigy, or other fixed representation to the eye which exposes any person to hatred, contempt, ridicule, or which causes him to be shunned or avoided, or which has a tendency to injure him in his occupation," according to South Dakota Codified Law 20-11-3.

According to the complaint filed in the case on Oct. 26, LaFrance-Slack "posted to Facebook falsely claiming that she has seen photos and recordings of Josiah LaFrance's violent abuse and assaults on women. In that same post she compared him to Brian Laundrie who was recently the subject of considerable nationwide media attention as the suspect of the murder of a young woman, Gabby Petito, in Wyoming."

On Sept. 25, Natalie posted an online story where she falsely recounts that Josiah left a woman naked in an elevator, according to the complaint.

She's also accused of sending an unsolicited letter to Judge Circuit Court Judge Joshua Hendrickson falsely claiming that numerous women had suffered abuse from LaFrance. "That same letter again falsely claimed she had seen video and photographic evidence of violence perpetrated by Josiah against women. She also repeats to Judge Hendrickson the false statement that Josiah had left a woman naked in an elevator and that this conduct had caused him to be fired," the complaint states.

In Shama's case, a complaint alleges that on Oct. 26 she shared a story about LaFrance's sentencing for a domestic assault with a deadly weapon charge in which she is named as the victim. In addition to sharing the story on Facebook, the complaint claims that Shama wrote in the comments of an encounter she had with LaFrance's girlfriend where she warned her that LaFrance was a rapist.

"That post was commented on 175 times and shared 188 times," the complaint states. Shama is also accused of posting to Facebook that LaFrance is a serial abuser of women on the same day.

Both Shama and LaFrance-Slack filed separate responses to their complaints admitting to making the Facebook posts on or about the dates stated in the complaints, but object to the plaintiff's attempt to paraphrase them.

Both complaints claim that the statements made by LaFrance-Slack and Shama were "willful and malicious and done with a reckless disregard for Josiah LaFrance's rights, exemplary damages should be imposed on the defendants."

The two women also denied all allegations in the complaint that any portions of the subject post were false or defamatory and caused LaFrance any damages.

LaFrance is demanding that he receive a judgement of compensation for damages caused by both defendants' actions.

LaFrance-Slack's attorney, Greg Sperlich of Colbath & Sperlich, a Rapid City law firm, told the Journal on Wednesday that he plans to defend the verified complaints vigorously. Sperlich said the next step is to file a motion for discovery. Circuit Court Judge Matthew Brown is proceeding over the cases.

