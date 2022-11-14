 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City man threatened with gun during social media marketplace meetup

Rapid City Police Department

A man who went to buy an item off a social media marketplace got more than he bargained for Sunday afternoon in Rapid City when the seller pulled out a gun and demanded the buyer hand over his possessions. 

According to a Rapid City Police Department email, police spoke with the alleged victim at a residence in Star Village Sunday evening. He said he agreed to meet the seller at 10 Surfwood Drive — Knollwood Heights Apartments — earlier in the afternoon to buy an item listed on an online social media marketplace. 

Knollwood Heights Apartments, along with Knollwood Townhouses and Maplewood Townhouses, is one of "The Big Three," a term police use to refer to the neighborhood along North Maple Avenue that's seen an increase in crime recently. 

When the buyer arrived at the apartment building, the seller asked him to enter the building. When he did, the seller confronted him with a handgun and demanded the buyer's personal property. He fled the scene uninjured without handing over any items. 

The man described the suspect as a Native American man in his early 20s with a thin build, wearing a pink hoodie, black hat and dark pants. The RCPD said whether the suspect lived at the address is still under investigation, as is the social media account used in the failed purchase.

The RCPD declined to reveal what social media platform was used and what item the buyer intended to purchase to "preserve the solvability of the case."

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

