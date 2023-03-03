Physician owned Rapid City Medical Center will offer the Future Healthcare Heroes Scholarship to 2023 high school seniors in the Black Hills region.

$5000 in total scholarships will be given to graduating seniors who attend a higher education program in the fall of 2023. The student must be accepted and enrolled in the program to receive their winnings. Students will apply by submitting a 1500-2500 word essay that answers the question, “What is my role in changing the community through a career in healthcare?”

Students interested in pursuing healthcare careers in the fields of Nursing (LPN, RN, CNP), Pre-Med (MD, PA-C, DO), Lab Tech, Med Aide, or Research are invited to apply. Students must currently be enrolled in a Black Hills area high school or homeschool and meet the graduation requirements in South Dakota.

A panel of retired RCMC physician partners will select recipients who will receive up to $5000 to one or more persons. Students may submit applications between now and April 15.