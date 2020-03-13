Rapid City Medical Center to offer virtual visits in response to COVID-19

The physicians at Rapid City Medical Center are protecting our community in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic by offering virtual visits to patients in their homes. Just like the seasonal flu, limiting contact with those who are experiencing acute symptoms is key to reducing the spread of this virus. As of Monday March 16, 2020, for any patient over the age of 60 and who has chronic conditions or for those experiencing acute respiratory symptoms, RCMC physicians are encouraging you to call to see if this tool is right for you. It is easy to use with a smart-phone or computer equipped with a camera.

In addition, Rapid City Medical Center has implemented best practices to focus patients with respiratory illnesses to certain waiting rooms and exam areas in their locations, allowing the majority of each clinic’s physical space for routine physician visits. “Rapid City Medical Center’s physicians continue to be the leaders in providing healthcare to our communities. We have been working diligently over the past several weeks and have fluid plans to meet and beat this virus,” says Heather Bindel, Chief Operations Officer at Rapid City Medical Center. “We will update our patients every Wednesday on our website as our plan evolves. Using telehealth ‘virtual visits’ and directing patients to specific clinic-areas based on their requested treatments are just two of the ways we are managing this concern. However, patients are encouraged to join us in remaining calm and working as a team to continue all types of healthcare. 80% of all coronavirus patients indicate the symptoms are mild and most relatively healthy individuals will beat this while staying at home. We continue to encourage hand-washing and not touching your face.”