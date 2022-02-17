Rapid City music store owner gives free guitar lessons to beginners

It’s time to revisit those dreams about learning to play the guitar. Haggerty’s Music in Rapid City has launched a free beginner guitar course for aspiring musicians of all ages.

Haggerty’s owner Marcus LaVake is teaching the six-week course, which started Feb. 12. This is the first time Haggerty’s has offered a free series of guitar lessons.

“We had more than 35 students attend this first class, along with several parents, and it made for a packed house like we've never seen before. We were borrowing chairs from employees' offices to accommodate all of the players. This event is something I’ve had on my heart to be able to offer, to make learning guitar easy and accessible for everyone,” LaVake said.

The next class is at 9 a.m. Saturday. Although the in-person class is full, Haggerty’s is recording each class so anyone else who wants to participate can watch and follow along. The classes will be posted on Haggerty’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UC2H8FOZ8DgTwhgEjy0U8qJg/videos and on its Facebook page, facebook.com/Haggertysmusicworks.

“There’s no catch, no purchase needed. We just wanted to do something nice for the community,” said Kianna Binger, Haggerty’s director of marketing. “We always hear about people wanting to learn guitar but not knowing where to start, or being able to find a great instructor, and the lessons can be pricey if you aren't sure you're going to stick with it."

“This was an easy way to help people,” Binger said. “Once the course is over, they'll be ready to continue learning on their own or they're welcome to find another instructor and continue with lessons. … Students will be comfortable on their guitar.”

This six-week course is a $150 value for each participant. Haggerty’s estimated it’s donating more than $4,500 worth of lessons as a community service, but Binger said LaVake is passionate about sharing his love of music.

LaVake has played the guitar since he was a child. He’s also an accomplished drummer and trumpeter.

“He can make music on just about anything else you put in his hands,” Binger said. “This course was entirely his idea as a way to foster a love for music within the community. We are so excited to be able to do this and to have such a positive response. We had all ages (children to elderly) at the first event, which was really neat to see.”

For more information about the classes and Haggerty’s music, go to haggertysmusic.com.

