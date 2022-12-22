Rapid City native Becky Hammon nominated for Naismith Basketball HOF

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame released its list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023 on Wednesday.

Rapid City Stevens graduate and Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon was among the list of nominees that included some of the biggest names in men’s and women’s basketball.

Hammon boasts an illustrious resume that includes enshrinements in the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hammon played college basketball at Colorado State from 1995-99 where she earned All-American honors three times.

She also led the Rams to a Sweet Sixteen berth in 1999, became the WAC’s all-time leading scorer with 2,740 points, set the single-season scoring record (824 points, 1998-99), set the WAC’s single-season record for most made 3-pointers (114, 1998-99) and ultimately had her No. 25 retired by the program in 2005.

Upon graduation Hammon played 16 seasons in the WNBA for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars. She was a six-time All-Star, two-time First Team All-WNBA selection, two-time Second Team All-WNBA selection and made the WNBA Finals four times. Her No. 25 was retired by San Antonio in 2016.

Hammon’s playing days also earned her a spot on the WNBA’s 15th, 20th and 25th Anniversary Teams.

Fron 2014-22 Hammon served as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs under long-time head coach, and fellow Naismith nominee, Gregg Popovich. In the NBA she became the first full-time female assistant coach, first female assistant for an NBA All-Star Game and first female acting head coach.

On Dec. 31, 2021 Hammon moved over to the WNBA ranks to lead the Las Vegas Aces, as the highest-paid head coach in league history and held up her end of the bargain. She led the Aces to a 26-10 record and their first WNBA Finals Championship. Hammon received WNBA Coach of the Year honors for her efforts.

Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Naismith Basketball HOF Class of 2023 will be announced on February 17 during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The entire Class of 2023, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four April 1.

Enshrinement weekend tips off on Aug.11 and commences with the enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 12.