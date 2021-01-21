Rapid City organization begins work on statue of President Trump

As Donald Trump’s presidency ended, the City of Presidents was looking forward to his presence in downtown Rapid City.

Dallerie Davis, co-founder and artist liaison for the organization, said the project is in the concept stage and that Rapid City “absolutely, positively” will have a President Trump statue.

“We treat every president with respect for the office of the presidency,” she said Wednesday.

The statue will incorporate a couple of Trump’s distinct trademarks.

“Right now, we know we’ve got to deal with the very unusual hair style, and we know we’ll have to involve tweeting,” Davis said.

Twitter was a favorite means of communication for Trump throughout his presidential campaign and fours years in the White House. His most prolific day was June 5, 2020, when he tweeted 200 times.

“I try to remind people this is history, it’s not politics. We have nothing to do with politics. We have everything to do with history,” she said.

A location has not yet been selected for the nation's 45th president. Davis said the City of Presidents has more than 80 street corners to choose from. The project also has not yet announced the artist who will create the bronze statue.