As the days get longer and winter begins to creep further away, Rapid City Parks and Recreation looks towards spring and summer activities with their Summer Program Guide.

The guide provides information on the numerous activities, camps, classes and events hosted and sponsored by the city during the summer. There's information on the various divisions, including aquatics, golf, parks, recreation, tennis and the Roosevelt Ice Arena.

Visitors can also register for various programs and activities online.

“The guide is a an easy online resource tool to find out and learn more about programs, as well as special events and activities going on this summer, [and] important information about accessing and utilizing the City's pools, golf courses, and park shelters,” said Lindsey Myers, Parks and Recreation Department.

Myers said many activities fill up quickly, so anyone looking to participate should register early.

The guide can be accessed online at rcgov.org/departments/parks-recreation/parks-program-guide.html.

For more information, contact Rapid City Parks and Recreation at (605) 394-5223.