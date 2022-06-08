Rapid City Parks and Recreation commemorates flood with memorial walk

Community members gathered Wednesday morning to commemorate the 1972 Black Hills Flood’s 50th anniversary with a walk around the Memorial Park pond.

Water flooding from Rapid Creek wiped out neighborhoods where the park is now located after it swelled from excessive rain and the failure of Canyon Lake Dam.

Walkers made the circle from the Memorial Park Band Shell around the pond to the rose garden where a memorial shows the height of the flood waters and honors the 238 lives lost. The memorial is inscribed with the names of the people who died.

Attendees held a moment of silence to honor the lost.

Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event, which started with an address from Jeff Biegler, director of Parks and Recreation. He noted how the flood changed the landscape of Rapid City, adding approximately 1,200 acres to the Rapid City park system, including Memorial Park.

“These additional acres were created after residents and businesses were relocated and that area was solely dedicated as floodway and forever set aside from residential or commercial development,” Biegler said.

The National Recreation and Parks Association recommends cities have 9.9 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents. Biegler said Rapid City has twice that at 20 acres per 1,000 residents.

“The Greenway and the parks that were created as a result of the clearing of structures of Rapid City are an enduring reminder of the sacrifice of those directly affected by the flood, and it serves as a lasting legacy to be enjoyed,” he said.

Biegle thanked the Friends of Rapid City Parks, who have been responsible for the memory walk in the past. He also recognized the Rapid City mayor at the time of the flood, Don Barnett, who also attended the event.

“Thank you very much for your leadership,” Biegler said as the crowd applauded the former mayor.

Historic flooding explained

Two meteorologists with the National Weather Service spoke in the pre-walk ceremony and explained the flood’s causes.

Service Hydrologist Melissa Smith said storms developed over northeastern Wyoming about 60 miles northwest of Raid City around 1:30 p.m. on June 9, 1972. By about 3 p.m., rain began to fall in the Boulder Canyon area and the Galena area.

“By the time that we got to later in the evening, we were starting to see significant heavy rainfall. These rainfall amounts were not only significant, but they were also extreme because they occurred over such a short period of time,” Smith said.

Several locations received six to eight inches of rain within a three-hour period. Twelve and a half inches of rain fell at the Nemo ranger station, Smith said.

By 10 p.m., Rapid Creek had risen 12 feet above Canyon Lake, debris blocked the spillway, water overtopped the Canyon Lake Dam, the dam failed and a 20-feet deep wall of water cascaded towards downtown Rapid City.

“By 11:15 p.m. the water reached downtown Rapid City. It crested about an hour later, shortly after midnight, with a flow of over 50,000 cubic feet per second. Over five to 10 feet of water was covering where we are today,” she told the group.

Five hours later, Rapid Creek had receded back into banks.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Susan Sanders said a lack of wind also contributed to the flood because wind keeps storms on the move.

“That day, there were no winds,” Sanders said. “Which meant as those storms filled up, they stayed in the very same area, so it kept raining in the same area over and over again for several hours.”

Smith noted the changes in technology and warning systems since the flood in 1972. In the past, radio and TV were the only options. Smith said now the NOAA Weather Radio is available as an in-home warning system, and alert systems have expanded to cellphones as well. She said there is a 0.1% chance of a similar event happening during any given year.

“This unpredictability of Mother Nature remains with us today. We all must remain diligent to ensure that we learn from this past to make sure a tragedy like this does not happen again. We must never forget,” she said.

Memorial tributes

Andrew Beaird performed an original tribute song called “Higher Ground” he wrote about the 1972 flood.

“If I ever learned a thing from my father, it's never fear hell or high water. Even when there's problems all around you just look for that higher ground,” he sang.

Tom Raba, who worked at the former Hubbard Mill on Omaha Street in Rapid City at the time of the flood attended the walk because he spent the night in the area and carries a lot of memories from the flood. He said he remembers trying to stop the water from flooding the basement of the mill with sandbags.

“Then the wall of water from Canyon Lake came through and just like flushing a toilet, all my sandbags blew away and cars was coming through there and propane tanks, and all kinds of debris, parts of trailer house and everything,” Raba said. “There was people on top of cars floating by and we threw ropes to 'em and pulled them over.”

Raba said he walked home around 4:30 a.m. the next morning after some of the water had receded.

For a full list of flood commemoration events this week in Rapid City, visit RapidCityFlood.com

