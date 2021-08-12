 Skip to main content
Rapid City police ask for public's help locating missing man, woman last seen May 3
Rapid City police ask for public's help locating missing man, woman last seen May 3

Rapid City Police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Susan Fast Eagle, age 30, and Verdell Brown Bull, age 51. Both have been reported missing. 

The Rapid City Police Department is asking the public for any information about the whereabouts of Verdell Brown Bull, 51, of Kyle, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. 

Brown Bull was last seen with Susan Fast Eagle, 31, of Rapid City. Fast Eagle was reported missing on May 13. Brown Bull has been reported as a missing person to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, the release states. 

They were both last seen on May 3 in Rapid City in the area of Memorial Park.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Fast Eagle or Brown Bull should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

