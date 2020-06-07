Rapid City police investigate homicide, suspect in custody

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Rapid City man has been placed under arrest for Second Degree Murder following an assault at a local motel.

On June 6, at about 10 p.m., police were dispatched to 710 Meade Street for a report of an assault that had taken place. On arrival, police were directed to a room at the motel where the assault had occurred. Police located the assault victim inside the room, unresponsive. Police rendered emergency life-saving measures until a medical unit arrived.

Medics determined the man was deceased.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin can be made.

Police began to speak with multiple witnesses who identified the suspect as 29-year-old Lawrence Mexican of Rapid City. At about 3 a.m. on June 7, Mexican was located sleeping in an area just south of the Civic Center’s overflow parking lot. Police observed blood on Mexican’s shoes and socks.

The suspect was placed under arrest for second-degree murder before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.