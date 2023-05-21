The Rapid City Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found in a drainage tunnel near East Boulevard and Omaha Street.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a street water drainage tunnel for the report of a deceased individual.

Police found the body of an adult male behind a gated water runoff tunnel.

RCPD said upon examining the body there were no immediate signs of obvious trauma, however, an autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Police are working to identify the individual; the investigation into his death remains ongoing.