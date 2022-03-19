 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City Police make arrest in overnight shooting

At about 4:30 a.m. on March 19, police were dispatched to the Grand Gateway Hotel at 1721 N. Lacrosse Street for a report of a disturbance.

While on scene investigating, officers were notified that a gun had been fired in one of the rooms. Officers located the room and found a single gunshot victim inside. Police began rendering emergency first aid until a medical unit arrived. The gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A number of witnesses were interviewed and police have placed 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe under arrest for Aggravated Assault and Commission of a Felony with a Firearm. The investigation into the shooting incident remains active and ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

