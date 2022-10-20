 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City police respond to Wednesday stabbing, shooting incidents

Rapid City police officers responded to two separate violent incidents Wednesday involving a shooting and a stabbing within two hours of each other.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Rapid City man for aggravated assault after he allegedly shot another man Wednesday evening. 

James Peterson Jr. is held at the Pennington County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.

According to the RCPD, police responded at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 600 block of Lindbergh Avenue for a report of someone who had been shot. 

When they arrived, the found the man and escorted him to the entrance of the trailer park so he could be treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries to the lower portion of his body. 

After speaking with witnesses, police learned that the wounded man had been shot by someone in a nearby residence. They detained two men and transported them to the Public Safety Building for interviews. After the interviews, Peterson was placed under arrest.

Earlier in the day at approximately 4:05 p.m., RCPD responded to the 200 block of Curtis Street for a report of a person who had just been stabbed. On arrival, police located the male victim and rendered emergency first aid. 

A medical unit arrived and transported him to the hospital for the treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

Based on witness statements, RCPD said a fight was arranged between two groups of juveniles through social media and was the likely cause of the stabbing.

The RCPD continues to investigate the stabbing incident.

James Peterson Jr.

Peterson

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

Zelenskyy pauses interview to report drones shot down

