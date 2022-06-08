Rapid City police reunite man and his beloved bike

Mike Leithauser was reunited with his beloved red bike on Tuesday. Leithauser, 48, had his bike taken from him during an incident that remains under investigation by the Rapid City Police Department.

Leithauser, who is autistic, was riding his bike May 30 from the Black Hills Works group home where he lives to his mother’s house. He knows the area of Rapid City well between his home and his mother’s.

That day, Leithauser felt comfortable biking on a different route than usual, though he was still in a part of town that was familiar to him, according to his mother, Darla Mengenhauser.

Leithauser was on Fifth Street mid-morning when an encounter occurred that left him shaken and without his bike, a Giant Simple Three he’s owned for 10 years.

Leithauser’s ability to communicate with police or offer much information about what happened is limited because of his autism, according to Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist for the Rapid City Police Department.

Mengenhauser said her son was able to communicate to her that he had been punched.

“Mike was so scared. He didn’t know what was going on,” Mengenhauser said. “I’m just glad (the perpetrators) didn’t have a knife and stab him.”

“Mike does not give up his bike for nothing, and he don’t let no one ride it but him,” she said.

Her son screamed and cried over the loss of his bike, Mengenhauser said, and he’d been asking every day about his bike until it was returned to him.

Mengenhauser said she wants the community to know these kinds of crimes can and do happen in Rapid City, and she encourages citizens to look out for each other. She praised the RCPD for their work in getting her son’s bike back to him.

“He’s happy as a lark,” Mengenhauser said Tuesday. "He’s thrilled. … We’re just really thankful the police found it.”

Medina said the police were pleased they were able to locate and return the bike in the span of a little over a week.

“That’s a quick turnaround for somebody having something stolen and us being able to track it down. It’s good detective work,” Medina said. “We’re just thankful at least that’s one component of this we can put some closure on. The other component is finding the person who did it, but in the meantime we were able to get (Leithauser) his bike back.”

“We typically work very hard to protect victims. … That’s the kind of happy ending we like,” Medina said.

Few details about the incident are being made public because an investigation is ongoing. Medina said Rapid City is not seeing an increase in the number of bike thefts, and encounters such as the one Leithauser experienced are unusual.

“(Incidents) of that nature are pretty few and far between in Rapid City,” Medina said. “Situations like that right off a busy street on a busy day, that’s not common at all.”

