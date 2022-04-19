Rapid City police search for four missing girls

The Rapid City Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate four missing girls.

They are 12-year-old Natalia Clifford and 12-year-old Lizzie Clifford, along with 11-year-old Lei’lynn Schierbeck and 12-year-old Romie Schierbeck. Multiple addresses have been checked for the girls since they were reported missing overnight. Natalia and Lizzie were last seen at 2200 N. Maple Avenue yesterday around 2 p.m. Lei’Lynn and Romie were last seen in the 1500 block of Saint Patrick Street around midnight.

Lizzie was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with holes in the legs, and white Nike shoes. Natalia was last seen wearing a white sweater with flowers on the arms, blue jeans, and white shoes. Lei’Lynn was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans. Romie was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

