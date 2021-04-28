Rapid City Police seek missing teen

The Rapid City Police Department has been searching for 14-year-old Isnala Cross since Tuesday night.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Police worked throughout the afternoon and evening to locate him. He was last seen in the 1700 block of North Maple Ave. headed toward LaCrosse Street wearing white pants, a white shirt, and white shoes. He is about six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on Cross' whereabouts should contact police at 605-394-4131.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!