Rapid City Police seek missing teen
  • Updated
The Rapid City Police Department has been searching for 14-year-old Isnala Cross since Tuesday night.

Police worked throughout the afternoon and evening to locate him. He was last seen in the 1700 block of North Maple Ave. headed toward LaCrosse Street wearing white pants, a white shirt, and white shoes. He is about six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Cross' whereabouts should contact police at 605-394-4131.

