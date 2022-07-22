Rapid City police seek tips after multiple vehicle burglaries

Multiple people carried out several vehicle burglaries along Sheridan Lake Road Monday evening through Tuesday morning, the Rapid City Police Department posted on social media Friday.

The RCPD is asking for the public's help identifying one of the suspects, who was caught on camera.

RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina did not say how many vehicles were burglarized, if any vehicles incurred damaged or what items the suspects took.

"The most important thing right now is getting that person ID'd," Medina said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the burglaries or the associated suspects to contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.