Rapid City Police shoot woman after failed traffic stop

A traffic stop led to police shooting a 31-year-old Rapid City woman early Tuesday morning after she attempted to drive at officers with her silver Mitsubishi sedan, the Rapid City Police Department reported Tuesday morning. The woman is in the hospital being treated for several gunshot wounds, but her exact condition is not known.

RCPD officers were working in the area of Lacrosse and Waterloo in Rapid City when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop but instead continued to drive, “at a low speed,” Police Chief Don Hedrick said at a press conference this morning at Terra Street and South Valley Drive at Terra Mobile Home Estates where police shot the woman.

Law enforcement closed off the area around the scene where two police cruisers flanked the sedan, which was still there during the press conference. The passenger-side window had bullet holes in it and the driver’s side window was completely gone. Pieces of the window could be seen on the ground near the driver’s side.

Hedrick told reporters that after police attempted to stop the vehicle for an equipment violation, a passenger jumped out of the vehicle. Equipment violations include things like a tail light being out. The vehicle continued and then the driver threw something out of the window. Hedrick said he was not aware of what that item was or if it had been found. The vehicle continued toward the Cambell Street area, and officers attempted a tactical vehicle intervention.

“It’s something officers use to try and get a vehicle to spin out in a controlled manner. They attempted to utilize that tactic. It did not work,” Hedrick said.

The vehicle then continued onto Saint Patrick Street, turned onto South Valley Drive and then pulled into Terra Mobile Home Estates on Terra Street.

“An officer attempted to pin the vehicle, which means it was trying to approach the vehicle with the officer's vehicle to stop it. At that point the vehicle spun and drove in the direction of the police officer. At that point, the officer fired several rounds at the car, fired several shots at the vehicle, striking the driver several times. At that point the vehicle stopped and the driver ceased any sort of action,” Hedrick said.

The officer was outside of their vehicle when they fired, Brendyn Medina, RCPD community relations specialist confirmed. It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons, but Hedrick said initially two officers were present and one arrived shortly after.

Hedrick said the RCPD called the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office after the shooting to maintain scene security until the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation could arrive and conduct an investigation with the help of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

“We have an officer involved shooting. It's a third party entity to come in and investigate our actions of what happened,” Hedrick said.

The officers involved were not injured but have been placed on administrative leave, Hedrick said.

“We are glad our folks are safe. Anytime we have a shooting like this in our community, it’s a tragedy. This is not the direction we want things to go. I did take a minute to speak with our officers and they are pretty shaken up over this deal but they will be getting time off. It's standard protocol to be on administrative leave until they're able to come back and until our psychologist has been able to work with them,” Hedrick said.

It is unclear if the officers will have to be cleared by DCI before returning to work.

“It depends,” Medina said. “It all depends on the investigation with DCI, and there’s no clear-cut process to return to work after an officer involved shooting. The primary focus is on the health of our officers and when they’re healthy to return back to work.”

After DCI completes their investigation, Hedrick said the RCPD will decide whether they’ll consider allowing the media to view body cam footage. The RCPD allowed local media to view footage from the shooting of Barney Peoples, a homeless man in Rapid City who police shot during a burglary call. During that case, Hedrick said it was the first time the RCPD had allowed the media to view body camera footage.

