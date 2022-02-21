Rapid City police still seeking suspect in shooting death at downtown bar

One day after a fatal shooting at a downtown Rapid City bar, police still haven't identified or arrested a suspect.

Police Lieutenant Kevin Masur said officers were called to Teddy's Sports Bar at 826 Main St. where a shooting had happened inside the club at about 1 a.m. Sunday. A man in his 30s died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The victim's name is being withheld because police can't confirm that the next of kin has been notified.

"When officers arrived, officers found themselves in a very chaotic situation," Lt. Masur said.

Rapid City Police Community Relations Specialist Brendyn Medina said there was an officer in the area who noticed the commotion when a large group of people "made a bee line for the door" after the shooting happened inside the establishment.

He said the Criminal Investigations Division has been "putting on a full court press" to resolve what happened. He said identifying and contacting witnesses has been a challenge, but they have spoken to "dozens upon dozens" of witnesses and are actively trying to identify sources of video to help determine what happened and who was involved.

Lt. Masur said, "If you witnessed the event and saw what took place, please call 394-4131 so we can get the information you have to share."

