The word "library" often conjures up images of stuffy shelves and patrons working in eerie silence, but in reality — especially in Rapid City — that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Rapid City Public Library is a sprawling, spacious building, and even on a Monday at mid-morning, it can be hard to find parking. The bright interior is abuzz with all ages scurrying between bookshelves and board games, printers and private rooms, making full use of a service that so many thought would die off in the digital age.

"A lot of people just view the library as a place to read and get books, and libraries are so much more than that," said Laurinda Tapper, public relations coordinator, Rapid City Public Library. "They've evolved over the years and are providing what our community needs."

The newest of those services is the ability to check out a South Dakota State Parks pass, thanks to a partnership with Game, Fish & Parks and the state library. Rapid City Public Library has three of these hang-tags available for check out for a maximum of three days.

“South Dakota State Parks offer a variety of activities for families to enjoy,” said Al Nedved, state park deputy director. “We are excited to partner with libraries across the state in a new way to expand these outdoor opportunities to new people.”

It's another one of the many ways local libraries serve the community. They offer everything from educational tools for youth to free notary services on top of regular events for locals of all ages.

"Libraries are all about removing barriers and providing access to things like literacy, technology, events and research," Tapper said. "A lot of people don't realize the amount of technology people can use here, whether it's 3D printers or laminating or vinyl printing. We also have tool sets to check out, wi-fi hotspots, [and] book club bags."

Tapper said there's a perception that libraries aren't being used, when in fact these community hubs are getting increasingly busier.

Want to check out the library? Their location at 610 Quincy Street in downtown Rapid City is open Monday — Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday — Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. February has a calendar packed with events, including a special presentation on "superb owls" with the Black Hills Raptor Center and an Anti-Valentine's Day Teen Part. More information is available here: rapidcitypubliclibrary.org.

If you're not in Rapid City and you want to check out a state parks pass, you can check the list of participating South Dakota public libraries here: library.sd.gov.