Rapid City Radio Stations to host parked car prayer vigil for local hospitals around the region

Power 107.1 KSLT and Pure Worship 97.9 The Breeze announce a prayer vigil for local hospital staff on Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m.
The radio stations are inviting all people to pray at the location of their local hospitals, by parking their vehicles in the parking lot of their home town hospital, and placing their vehicle flashers in the on position — to show support for the medical staff and patients.
During that time of prayer support at hospitals, the FM radio stations Power 107.1 KSLT and Pure Worship 97.9 The Breeze will be broadcasting live prayer on their radio station frequencies.
Prayer vigils like this are being conducted around the United States in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Julie Norwood, Program Director for Pure Worship 97.9 the Breeze said, “In such a crucial time as this, showing our support to medical personnel and hospital staff is vital. Many are sacrificing in great lengths to be available to help others and this is a community-wide event to show our appreciation for their labors.”
“In this time, there are many still working that are thankful they have a job, but also terrified they have their job,” said Jamie Knapp, Program Director for Power 107.1 KSLT. “These are the hospital staff at every level that have families to go home to. From doctors to nurses, to food service staff, lab techs and janitors, the rigorous shifts and the strict protocols they must adhere to seem daunting. This is why we want to show them they are appreciated and being covered in prayer and support; that their dedication has not gone unnoticed. We are incredibly thankful for them!”
Thursday April 9 is Maundy Thursday, traditionally known as the Thursday before Easter; the day of the Last Supper.
The event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live at facebook.com/power1071kslt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.