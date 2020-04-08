Rapid City Radio Stations to host parked car prayer vigil for local hospitals around the region

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Power 107.1 KSLT and Pure Worship 97.9 The Breeze announce a prayer vigil for local hospital staff on Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m.

The radio stations are inviting all people to pray at the location of their local hospitals, by parking their vehicles in the parking lot of their home town hospital, and placing their vehicle flashers in the on position — to show support for the medical staff and patients.

During that time of prayer support at hospitals, the FM radio stations Power 107.1 KSLT and Pure Worship 97.9 The Breeze will be broadcasting live prayer on their radio station frequencies.

Prayer vigils like this are being conducted around the United States in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Julie Norwood, Program Director for Pure Worship 97.9 the Breeze said, “In such a crucial time as this, showing our support to medical personnel and hospital staff is vital. Many are sacrificing in great lengths to be available to help others and this is a community-wide event to show our appreciation for their labors.”