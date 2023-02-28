Rapid City's Solid Waste Division collected 30 tons of Christmas trees, greenery and non-working lights this holiday season.

Non-working light strands made up 3.11 tons, a substantial increase over the 2.5 tons collected in 2021. 17 collection sites were scattered across town. Recycling lights — instead of throwing them in curbside trash — prevents them from becoming "tanglers," which get caught up in machinery at the Material Recovery Facility, forcing delays and shutdowns.

"The crews really noticed a difference during and after the holiday season in the amounts of light strings coming in through the curbside recycling," said City Solid Waste Outreach Coordinator Ria Hannon. "There was a substantial difference in the amount of blockages in our machines compared to other years. The community really showed up and diverted their lights out of the trash and recycling collection system."

In addition, 27.01 tons of trees, wreaths and greenery were collected between the landfill and the remote waste site at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium, down from 36 tons in 2020 and 28.79 tons in 2021.

Hannon said the decrease in live trees and greenery recycled might be due to the supply shortages since the pandemic. The ones collected get ground down into compost for use by the general public.