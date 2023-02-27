Rapid City Regional Airport will receive a $10.9 million grant to help fund an expansion of the terminal building, the airport announced Monday.

The grant is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which in fiscal year 2023 will fund more than $967 million in airport projects nationwide through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Terminal Program.

According to Rapid City Regional Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame, the award will fund a portion of a $58 million project to expand the baggage makeup area to support baggage carousels, the relocation of the TSA checkpoint to accommodate capacity, and expansion/remodeling of the ticketing area to allow additional passenger queuing and more ticket counters for airlines.

“This FAA funding helps meet the growing demand for air travel in the Black Hills. We are grateful for this historic investment in local infrastructure,” Dame said.

Rapid City Regional Airport offers year-round commercial service with Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. Sun Country Airlines will also begin service to-from Rapid City in June.

The airport's terminal expansion is a multi-year project. Phase 1 includes the ticketing area, baggage handling and TSA reconfiguration. Phase 2 will include renovation and expansion of the concourse, increasing the amount of airline gates from seven to 12. Phase 3 would include relocating the airport administration office and an expansion for car rental and baggage claim.

Rapid City Regional Airport has also reached out to the state Legislature for additional funding. One bill, Senate Bill 148, requested a $15 million appropriation for the terminal expansion project. The Joint Appropriations Committee tabled the bill on Friday.

A second bill, Senate Bill 158, would establish a fund for projects at all 54 public airports in South Dakota — not just Rapid City. The bill was amended Friday by the Joint Appropriations Committee taking the dollar amount down from a $20 million request to a $1 request. The move will allow for future discussion as the legislative session continues and provide flexibility for funding needs.