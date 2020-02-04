Rapid City representative's bill will be heard Wednesday morning

District 30 Representative Julie Frye-Mueller will have a bill she authored heard in the Education Committee in the South Dakota House of Representatives Wednesday morning.

Her bill, HB1104, is called "An Act to limit the scope of medical information that may be required as a condition of participation in sanctioned activities."

Frye-Mueller takes issue with a South Dakota High School Activities Association policy that requires students to have their parents sign a form that adds the school to the students HIPPA form. The current rule allows the medical providers to release that information at any time.

The form's purpose is to allow treatment of athletes or other participants in activities sanctioned by SDHSAA.

The Rapid City Representative says schools don't need that level of access to a student's health information. Her bill would roll back those rules. Her bill makes it illegal for the SDHSAA to require a student and their parents to sign a similar form in order to participate in activities.

