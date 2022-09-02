Rapid City Rotary Club hosts centennial celebration

The Rotary Club of Rapid City will hold its Centennial Gala Sept. 29 at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn. The evening begins with a social at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 6 p.m. Reservations and payment are required by Sept. 19. For tickets and information, go to rapidcityrotary.org or email rapidcityrotary100@gmail.com.

The Rotary Club of Rapid City's Centennial Gala is open to current and past Rotary members and anyone interested in Rotary.

The club celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021 but the celebration was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centennial Gala program will feature a video of club member reflections about the club’s history and current work in the community.

For 101 years, the Rotary Club of Rapid City has served an important role in the Black Hills. The club is best known for creating Storybook Island in 1959. To celebrate their centennial, club members donated an all-accessible surface spinner for use at the park.

Service above Self is the motto of Rotarians around the world. Rotary Club of Rapid City members have volunteered hundreds of hours to the community and donated to local nonprofits, as well as supporting Rotary International projects such as The School of St. Jude. During the pandemic, when demand for food pantries has increased, Rotary Club of Rapid City members created a food pantry at Lakota Homes and volunteered at Feeding South Dakota.