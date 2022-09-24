Rapid City Rotary Club marks century of service

For 101 years, Rapid City Rotary Club has championed projects as diverse as sponsoring Storybook Island, feeding the hungry and eradicating polio. After a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rapid City Rotary Club is celebrating its centennial this month.

The club is hosting a gala on Sept. 29. The Rotary International organization was formed in 1905, and Rapid City Rotary Club was chartered in December 1921 with 26 members. The club’s mission is service above self. Rotary Club members are committed to promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and protecting the environment.

Rapid City Rotary Club is not a political or religious organization, and it’s open to anyone interested in joining. Club members have volunteered hundreds of hours over the past century and have donated to local nonprofits as well as Rotary International projects such as The School of St. Jude. Rapid City Rotary Club also has two sister cities in Japan and India.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, club members teamed up with the Lakota Homes Residents Association to create a food pantry that Rotarians continue to stock weekly with non-perishable foods. The club’s newest project focuses on aiding Indigenous women and fighting human trafficking.

From its earliest days, the club attracted Rapid City’s prominent citizens. An article marking the club’s 75th anniversary in 1996 notes: “Alex Johnson himself joined the Rapid City Rotary Club in 1929, when he resigned as vice president of the Chicago and Northwestern Railway Company and left Chicago for Rapid City. The Rotarian roster over the years reads like a Who’s Who of Rapid City: O’Harra, Jackson, Dahl and Devereaux. The vast majority of Rapid City’s past civic leaders have been Rotarians, and that tradition continues today.”

After decades as an exclusively male organization, Rapid City Rotary Club admitted its first female member, local attorney Portia Brown, in the 1980s.

Sid Goss has been a member of Rapid City Rotary Club since 1983. For the club’s upcoming gala, he’s preparing a presentation that recaps the club’s achievements – and he said he’s impressed by how many Rapid City Rotary Club members have made their mark on the community.

“As I was researching our history, a number of buildings are named for Rapid City Rotary Club members,” Goss said. “Jackson Boulevard is named for Dr. Robert Jackson, the second club president. He was also the mayor of Rapid City. He donated the land that is Canyon Lake Park.”

The buildings named for Rotarians include the Ben French Power Plant, Connolly Hall at South Dakota Mines, Dahl Arts Center, the Deveraux Library and O’Harra Stadium and the former Bergquist Elementary School among others.

“Most Rapid City mayors have been Rotary Club members. As we look back on our history, I’m honored to be part of it,” Goss said. “A number of things that leave a mark on the town are due to the good work of the Rapid City Rotary Club.”

Rapid City Rotary Club’s hallmark achievement is founding Storybook Island, the nonprofit children’s theme park that first opened in 1959. After the 1972 flood, the Rapid City Rotary Club helped restore the park. Storybook Island’s financing, management and operation continues to be the club’s major project, according to rapidcityrotary.org.

Rapid City Rotary Club also contributes to children’s charities and causes that support education and enrichment through partnerships with The Boys and Girls Club, The Journey Museum, local schools and the Little Free Library at Storybook Island.

The club also contributes to a variety of nonprofit local and regional organizations and special projects such as Feeding South Dakota and Whiteclay Makerspace.

“It is a good feeling serving others,” Goss said.

Ruth Brennan joined the club seven years ago because she knew people who were members and, in retirement, she was looking for something worthwhile to do.

“What I like about Rotary is they do so many good things for the community and the area,” Brennan said. “What we support varies from time to time and year to year because needs varies.”

That commitment to service is a value all club member share and it’s what attracts new members to Rotary, Rick Rogers said. He serves on the Rapid City Rotary Club board and is a second-generation Rotarian.

“We’ve been getting a lot of younger members in their 30s and 40s, and they’re seeing that it’s a good organization to join,” he said, adding that Rapid City Rotary Club is always looking for new and younger members.

“In Rapid City, we get a lot of members just because Storybook Island is our project. People see that and want to come help that, and then they see what Rotary International does,” Rogers said.

One of its biggest goals worldwide is to eradicate polio, which recently re-emerged in the United States.

Rogers’ father, Doug, now 90, first joined Rapid City Rotary Club in 1962. Rick initially joined in 1984 at his father’s insistence and later served for 15 years as chairman of the lighting commission for Storybook Island’s Christmas Nights of Light.

“Rotary Club was a good way to meet the movers and shakers in town. In those days, you had the president of every bank, of the School of Mines, the CEO of Black Hills Corp. – that’s the kind of prestige it had back then and it still does internationally,” Rogers said. “It’s a major honor to get invited to join a Rotary Club. You get into a Rotary Club and you instantly get business contacts, friendships and helping people.”

Rapid City Rotary Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Thursday at Rushmore Hotel. Anyone interested is welcome to attend a meeting, or go to rapidcityrotary.org for more information about the upcoming gala and the Rotary organization.