Rapid City’s Brady Devries, home for Christmas, starts as Utah goalie and beats Rush in OT

While typical college students who travel home for the holidays spend their time with friends and family, Brady Devries spent it becoming a professional hockey player.

Devries, a 19-year-old Rapid City native who previously served as the goalie for the amateur hockey team the Rushmore Thunder, was back in the Black Hills this week following the conclusion of his first semester at Grand Canyon University. The Utah Grizzlies, meanwhile, found themselves without a netminder ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with the Rapid City Rush at The Monument due to injuries, COVID-19 protocols and other factors.

They needed a goalie, and Devries was available.

“I don’t even know. I think I was still in shock that I was there,” he said. “I didn’t feel anything.”

Not only did Devries fill the role of the Grizzlies’ emergency backup goalie, but he served as the team’s starter, turning away just 18 shots but getting a seemingly improbable victory in his professional debut as Utah topped Rapid City 4-3 in overtime.

“It’s always good to beat your hometown team, I guess. It’s a crazy feeling,” Devries said. “You never think that it’s going to happen, and then it does.”

Devries improved as the game went on, and after surrendering two goals in the first 25 minutes, he kept his newfound squad in the game as they tallied three unanswered goals. He allowed a game-tying goal in the waning minutes of regulation, but made clutch saves down the stretch before the Grizzlies potted the overtime winner.

“I’ll tell you right now, I tip my hat to the kid who played tonight. He played a heck of a game,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “I was embarrassed for our group, but happy for the kid on the other end.”

Devries stopped the first few shots he saw and kept the Rush (12-12-4) scoreless for the first eight and a half minutes of the contest before letting one trickle in. Zach Court, in his first game since Dec. 2, unleashed a short-side wrister from the left-wing circle on a turned over puck that bounced off Devries and landed over the goal line at 8:36.

Devries was aided by a powerful Grizzlies (18-9-1) defense that held the Rush to 21 shots. On the other end of the ice, Rapid City goalie Lukas Parik, coming off his first career shutout in a stellar 46-save performance Monday, tallied 31 saves in the loss to move to 8-3-3 on the season.

The Rush tallied their second goal at 3:47 of the second period when a netfront Max Coatta deflected in a shot from Tristan Thompson on a power play, and it looked as though they’d coast to a win over an inexperienced youngster between the pipes.

Parik, who stopped 62 straight shots from the Grizzlies to start the series, finally let one get past him when Mason Mannek beat him on a wrister off a 2-on-1 attack at 11:06 of the second period, the puck hitting the inside of the top of the net. Then, 55 seconds into the third, he missed a shot with his glove, the puck clanking off the right post, before Trey Bradley poked it in to level things at 2-2.

Rapid City picked up a second power-play chance later in the frame, but failed to take advantage and instead gave up a shorthanded goal as Bradley put away a backhander on a breakaway at 4:15.

Devries, who struggled to freeze pucks, let a shot by Derek Perl from behind the goal line ricochet off his facemask and dribble in to tie the game 3-3 with 2:38 remaining in regulation. He recovered, however, making a handful of glove stops in the waning minutes to force overtime.

“When you have a situation like that, you do what you need to do to be the best you can for your team, as well as your goalie,” Burt said. “And that’s what championship teams do.”

Bradley needed just 22 seconds to pot the OT winner, pick up a hat trick and send a mob of Grizzlies skaters to congratulate Devries on accomplishing the feat.

“I’m using a bunch of new pads right now because a lot of my pads are in Arizona,” said Devries, who was lent a helmet by Rush goalie coach and all-time great Danny Battochio. “So I was just getting used to my new gear. It felt better after the second period though.”

The Rush and Grizzlies will face off again Friday for the third of four meetings this week. Devries’s status for the game remains unknown.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

