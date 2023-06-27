Opening tomorrow is a 1940s themed cocktail bar called the Coupe, featuring all things vintage from old-fashioned bottled beer, gold trimmed décor and ceilings, a 1948 Rock-Ola Magic Glo Jukebox and an ambitious stage making it sure to be one of the area’s premiere performance venues.

Though the swanky downtown bar will feature musical guests and host many different events at its impressive space every week, make no mistake: the main event will be its burlesque performances.

Originating in London during the Victorian era, theatrical burlesque often took popular opera or Shakespeare performances and parodied it. During its peak in the late 19th century and early 20th century, the partially nude burlesque performers often challenged everything conventional — from religion to politics and the perception of the female body.

The Coupe is no exception.

Different from your typical cocktail spot, attendees can reserve their favorite table and even order their drinks online before they arrive at the weekly musical and burlesque performances. There, they will be greeted by a bar staff member working under a pseudonym and will have a curated persona and costume.

The seventeen-foot-tall ceilings are painted a gleaming gold, the light fixtures appear to be pulled from a historic hotel, the modestly sized bar is intricately decorated and the chic seating is intimately positioned near the stage.

Though owner Dustin Mulvey says the weekly burlesque shows will only be an aspect to the Coupe, he and his team considered every detail to make an authentic burlesque experience, something that is unique for Rapid City, or any minor city in the United States.

“To find a place like this you’d have to go to Minneapolis, Chicago or Denver,” Mulvey said, noting that theatrical burlesque performances are common across the country but are often limited in their conveyance. “Normally you’d have to rent out a space so the performers don't have control over much of the design and ambiance of the environment.”

Previous to owning a vintage cocktail bar, Mulvey was self-employed, driving a semi-truck for a living, which he sold to pay for the downtown building. Though the occupations may not appear to complement each other, Mulvey said because of his truck-driving he has been to countless burlesque shows around the country, where he has often watched his wife Sheila perform, and has made him a qualified pundit of the audience’s experience.

“I've always sat in the crowd, so I built what we need to provide an amazing experience,” Mulvey said.

In addition to the audience experience, he was tasked with much of the construction of the interior of the space. From the stage, to the spiffy-looking bar, to the swan-shaped sink faucets, everything was crafted by Mulvey. With some help from Sheila Mulvey, much of the design was envisioned by General Manager Erin McCormick.

Arriving in Rapid City in 2016, McCormick co-founded Black Veil Burlesque which puts together performances and classes in the area.

Hailing from the Chicago area, McCormick has traveled around the country performing burlesque and has developed a trove of experience which she used to meticulously design the Coupe.

“Because I’ve performed on stages all over, I knew what to do with this space to make sure it flows and feels good on stage and off,” McCormick said, noting she had wanted to design a space like the Coupe for over a decade. “What we wanted to do is build a space that when you walk in, you completely enter the past. You get to leave who you are at the door and be whoever you want in here.”

The Coupe's bar staff will also be leaving their identities at the door which McCormick predicts will make for an environment customers will want to return for.

“Every worker is going to be in theme as well. So when you walk in, it won't just be a person with an apron – everyone will look the part,” McCormick said. “We want our staff to be a reason people come in and say, ‘I want to visit with Cat or Roxy or Tex because they were so awesome last time.’”

This gimmick adds to the novelty of the Coupe which has already begun attracting talent from around the country, according to McCormick.

“We've opened it up to everybody in the burlesque community and have already had performers apply from Charlotte, Cleveland, Denver, Sioux Falls,” McCormick said. “When you do something like this, that gives performers a special space, they want to come to you.”

Though their business is getting attention from the burlesque community around the nation, McCormick and Mulvey emphasized the Coupe is attractive to musical performers as well. During its design, Mulvey met with numerous musicians that recommended how he could build a music venue with optimal acoustic conditions.

“We worked with so many people to try to create a community of performers that want to come here,” McCormick said. “We will be providing a space for musicians and performers that didn't quite have a place before. A place that sounds good – and feels good.”

The Coupe’s musical performances will focus on quieter sounds only including one or two musicians. Fitted with acoustic panels around the perimeter and sound-dampening curtains behind the stage, Mulvey said the space will allow audience members to be able to converse during performances.

“Some places build a stage then throw some music on it but they didn't think about acoustics or how the experience is going to be for somebody sitting there. Most of the time it's deafening,” Mulvey said. “We don't want someone to have to scream into their friend's ear just to say ‘hi.’”

The Coupe will host live music every Friday, a burlesque variety-show every Saturday and a night of dancing with music from the jukebox every Wednesday. Closed on Monday and Tuesday for show rehearsal and cleaning, McCormick and Mulvey said they are unsure what events they will hold on Sundays and Thursdays but are not short on ideas.

Before they begin implementing other events, they want to hear from the community about how they can improve the customer experience. Though much is unknown about the future of the Coupe, the two are confident Rapid City will love it, especially now.

“This is a product of COVID. Nobody could go anywhere, which has made people feel uncomfortable in public,” burlesque in the United States resurged in popularity immediately following the Great Depression. McCormick sees similarities.

“What do you do after a tragedy? You create community, something warm and welcoming,” McCormick said. “And that’s what this is for everybody that comes in — a home away from home.”

Because of the unorthodox business model, McCormick is calling Wednesday a “super soft opening” and asks for the public to be patient as the Coupe staff learns their roles.