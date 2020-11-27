Rapid City schools returning to in-class learning on Monday, district says

After several weeks of distance learning, all students in the Rapid City Area School district will return to class Monday.

Beginning Monday, all RCAS schools will return to Level 1, meaning all students will attend school Monday through Thursday. Friday will be an E-learning day. Sports and activities will also return to Level 1.

RCAS Communication Specialist Katy Urban said, "The RCAS COVID-19 Team has continued to monitor District case numbers throughout this Thanksgiving break. Given that District numbers and quarantines, particularly for staff, have dropped significantly, the team feels that Level 1 is appropriate at this time."

Supt. Lori Simon said she and the COVID-19 Team will continue to monitor the situation across the district.

"We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and our staff and implement the multiple mitigation strategies outlined in our Together Again Back to School Plan," Simon said. "The District COVID-19 Team will resume daily meetings on Monday."

Students and parents are asked to help keep students in classrooms by practicing the safety measures that make a difference in slowing the spread of the virus.