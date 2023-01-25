Rapid City Senator stripped of committee assignments

PIERRE — Rapid City Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was stripped of her two committee assignments Wednesday afternoon during a meeting of the Senate.

The action was taken at the beginning of the meeting and the decision came from Watertown Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

Schoenbeck would not comment on what led to the action.

Frye-Mueller sat on Senate Local Government and Senate Health and Human Services. Within moments of the announcement, her committees disappeared from the South Dakota Legislature website.

Frye-Mueller had been in Senate Health and Human Services Wednesday morning, where she had voted on four bills being heard by the committee.

She would not respond to reporters' questions.

Sen. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, who is the Majority Leader, refused to comment on the situation and said more information would be released in the future after he was asked if he would answer questions during the GOP press conference with reporters, scheduled for Thursday morning.

This is Frye-Mueller's second term in the Senate. She previously served in the House of Representatives from 2017 to 2021. She narrowly won her primary election in 2022 with less than 40 votes.

This story is developing.