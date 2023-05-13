There are just a few short weeks left in South Dakota’s inaugural sanctioned high school softball season, with the state tournament set for June 1-3 in Aberdeen.

Rapid City Stevens held its Senior Day on Tuesday ahead of its second rivalry matchup with Rapid City Central at Parkview Softball Complex, and the occasion was bittersweet for the Raiders’ two seniors. That same reality began to set in for the Cobblers’ four seniors as well.

These seniors’ one and only season of high school softball is coming to an end, but they’re soaking up each and every moment.

“It means a lot to me because I’ve been playing softball for so many years,” Stevens outfielder Tia Gease said. “I’ve been playing since I could practically walk, and I’ve been playing for (head coach) Sherry (Grismer) for so long. It means a lot to see the younger girls come up and they get to have that same experience one day.”

While Gease’s time in high school is ticking down, she’ll be continuing her softball career next season at Black Hills State University.

Central infielder Jess Chiolis has waited for years to represent her school on the field. She’s tried to take advantage of each moment of her one season playing for the Cobblers.

“It’s obviously been a bit nerve-racking,” Chiolis said. “I honestly didn’t know what to expect from this team since it’s our first year together. Some of the girls and I have played together since we were very young. This has just been an experience and I’m enjoying it.”

One of Chiolis’ Cobbler teammates, Holly Jacobs, doesn’t even regularly attend Central High School. Jacobs takes most of her classes at Rapid City High School, but has taken some classes at Central and has always thought of it as her home team. She's enjoyed building new friendships through the sport.

“I’ve never been on a team with them before,” Jacobs said. “It’s really nice to meet new people with different skill sets. You can rely on them and know that they’re going to do a good job.”

Stevens’ other senior, Summer Holway, has embraced the task of being a leader on her team. She recalled the responsibility of helping the coaching staff develop team rules while laying the foundation of the Raiders program for years to come.

“Having the role of being a senior is super fun,” Holway said. “Having the little kids look up to you is exciting and a ton of pressure at the same time…We take care of the uniforms and make sure everyone has their own piece of equipment. It is fun and we work together super well.”

Central pitcher Shantel Anderson played for the school’s club team since freshman year, which made her transition to sanctioned softball a breeze. Her club team essentially folded before the spring season and school ball became her only option, but she’s happy everything worked out the way it did because she got to start something new.

“It’s pretty fun with it being the first year of sanctioned softball in South Dakota,” Anderson said. “It being our senior year makes it even better. We get to go out in our last year as the first (sanctioned) team.”

Keera Taylor picked up her first Cobblers win in the circle on Tuesday. The senior wants to take advantage of every opportunity on the field as the season winds to a close.

“I’m trying to soak it in as much as possible,” Taylor said. “I’m taking as many pictures and videos as I can. I know that we're here to take it seriously, and I think everyone else agrees with me, but I also think we all need to have fun with it and just enjoy it.”

Jacobs echoed the same sentiment as her teammate and provided some insight on her mindset as these seniors enter a new chapter of their young lives.

“It’s kind of sad,” she said. “It’s our first and last year on the team, but everything is going to be okay. They’re all going to do well and I believe in them.”