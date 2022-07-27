Rapid City Sliders down Fargo 61's behind Jackson Dial's stellar outing

The Rapid City Sliders defeated the Fargo 61's 11-3 in the opening round of the Babe Ruth 15u Midwest Regional on Wednesday at McKeague Field.

The Sliders (11-12-1) racked up 11 runs on 13 hits and took advantage of two errors by the 61's (17-23).

Jackson Dial earned the win in six innings as the starter. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts.

Five Sliders, Hanzlik, Ian Beer, Dial, Blake Olmsted and Mason Brooks, finished the game with two hits. Beer and Olmsted each finished with three RBIs.

The Sliders return to action at 3:30 p.m. against the Buckley Bombers (Colo.) at McKeague Field.

Albany Huskies (Minn.) 23, Rapid City Playmakers 5

The Albany Huskies defeated the Rapid City Playmakers 23-5 in the opening round of the Babe Ruth League 15u Midwest Regional Wednesday at McKeague Field.

Albany scored its 23 runs on 11 hits and nine Rapid City errors.

Zeke Austin and Nathan Sand led the way for Albany with multi-hit games. Austin went 2 for 2 with three runs and one RBI, while Sand went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, two runs and one walk.

Austin earned the win in four innings as the starter. He allowed one run (earned) on three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Playmakers (9-10) return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Otter Tail Central (Minn.) at McKeague Field.