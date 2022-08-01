Rapid City Sliders earn walk-off win to claim Midwest Regional

The Rapid City Sliders were faced with an uphill battle in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday evening at McKeague Field.

Facing a two-run deficit, they had been held scoreless through six frames and needed a rally to stay alive in the championship game of the 15U Babe Ruth Midwest Regional.

They did just that and more, tallying three runs to knock off the Albany Huskies 3-2 and advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.

With runners on second and third base and one out, Will Waddell sent a fly-ball to left field that was caught, sending Ethan Wilson to the plate on the sacrifice to score the game-winning run and give the Sliders the walk-off victory.

Wilson finished 2 for 3, while Ian Beer collected two hits. Nolan Williamson earned two RBIs, both of which came on a bases-loaded double in the seventh prior to the game-winning play that got Rapid City on the board and tied the game.

Rapid City (15-13-1) entered the title game averaging more than seven runs per game in the tournament, and scored 10 or more runs in its first three games, but rested on pitching and defense in the championship to win.

Sliders starting pitcher Mason Brooks lasted five innings, surrendering both of the Huskies' runs on two hits while striking out five and walking three on 80 pitches. Colten Morlang took over in relief and recorded the win, allowing just one hit in two scoreless innings while fanning one and walking one on 25 pitches.

Albany, out of Minnesota, built its 2-0 lead in the first inning after its leadoff batter walked to open the contest, stole second and advanced to third before scoring on a ground ball. A passed ball later in the frame allowed another runner to cross the plate from third.

The Sliders managed five hits through the first six innings but were stifled trying to get on the board. Facing elimination and a runner-up finish, Jackson Dial led off the seventh with line drive single to left field. Following a strikeout for the first out of the inning, Brody Thompson was hit by a pitch to put two runners on the base.

A line drive single to left by Wilson loaded the bases before Williamson hit his game-tying two-run double to left, putting two runners in scoring position.

Waddell finished off the comeback with the game-winning sac-fly on an 0-2 count.

Rapid City moves on to the 2022 Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series, taking place Aug. 11-21 in Stafford and Fredericksburg, Virginia.