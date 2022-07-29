Rapid City Sliders fend off Missouri at Midwest Regional; Buckley Bombers bounce back, down Rapid City Playmakers

The Rapid City Sliders fended off a late push by the Missouri Marlins for a 10-8 victory to remain unbeaten in the Babe Ruth 15u Midwest Regional Friday at McKeague Field. The contest featured a 2 1/2 hour rain delay.

Luke Hanzlik picked up his second win of the tournament with a six inning relief appearance. He allowed three runs on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts. W. Waddell picked up a save in 2/3 innings of perfection to close the game.

Hanzlik also led the Sliders at the plate and finished 2 for 5 with three runs. Mason Brooks went 2 for 3 with three runs and one walk.

Rapid City took full advantage of six Missouri errors to cash in with six unearned runs. The Sliders racked up hits in the contest and committed two errors themselves.

Ross Peters suffered the loss in three innings and allowed eight runs (three earned) on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Sliders benefit from a day off before returning to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Otter Trail Central (Minn.) at McKeague Field.

Buckley Bombers (Colo.) 10, Rapid City Playmakers 9

The Rapid City Playmakers led the Buckley Bombers 7-3 after four innings before a late rally led the Bombers to a 10-9 victory at McKeague Field.

Buckley scored a run in the fifth, five runs in the sixth and another run in the top of the seventh to jump in front 10-7.

Rapid City scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run on first, before the opposition secured a 10-9 victory.

Marcus Steinbar earned the win in four innings of relief, he allowed four runs (none earned) on one hit with six walks and seven strikeouts.

Christopher Budd led the Playmakers at the plate and finished 2 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs and one walk.

The Playmakers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against the Devils Lake Firebirds (N.D.) at McKeague Field.