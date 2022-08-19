Rapid City Sliders knocked out of Babe Ruth World Series in semifinals

The Rapid City Sliders' run at the Babe Ruth World Series is over.

The Sliders finished one game shy of the championship game after falling to Pitt County Greenville, North Carolina 8-0 in the semifinals on Friday afternoon in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Rapid City ended the tournament with a 4-4 record and wrapped up the 2022 season with an 18-16-1 mark.

The Sliders were held to just one hit in the elimination loss, tallied by cleanup hitter Jackson Dial, fresh off a six-inning complete game pitching performance in Thursday's 10-0 quarterfinal victory over Greater Lynn, Mass. inn which he struck out seven. Dial lined 1-1 pitch to center field for a leadoff double in the second inning.

Rapid City was facing a Pitt County team in a rematch of their pool play meeting Monday where the Sliders fell 11-0. Pitt County is undefeated, 5-0, at the World Series and will play for a championship Saturday.

Sliders starting pitcher Mason Brooks lasted five innings on the mound, allowing all eight runs (seven earned) on 12 hits while striking out one and walking two on 94 pitches and 30 batters faced. Colten Morlang tossed one scoreless inning in relief, surrendering one hit and one walk on 19 pitches.

Pitt County roared out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then doubled its advantage in the third before tacking on one run in the fourth and one in the fifth.