Rapid City Sliders run-rule Buckley Bombers at Babe Ruth Midwest Regional

The Rapid City Sliders continued to roll at the Babe Ruth 15u Midwest Regional with a 14-4 win over the Buckley Bombers (Colo.) on Thursday at McKeague Field.

The Sliders racked up 14 runs on 12 hits and took advantage of three Bombers errors. The Bombers scored four runs on three hits and three Sliders errors.

Mason Brooks picked up the win as the starter in five innings of work. He allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Zander Polk suffered the loss as the starter in two innings of work. He allowed eight runs (all earned) on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Eight Sliders recorded at leas one hit. Ethan Wilson led the way at the plate and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run.

The Sliders return to action at 3:30 p.m. Friday against the Missouri Marlins at McKeague Field.

Otter Tail Central (Minn.) 16, Rapid City Playmakers 3

Otter Tail Central defeated the Rapid City Playmakers 16-3 in 5 1/2 innings on Thursday night at McKeague Field in the Babe Ruth 15u Midwest Regional.

Otter Tail scored 16 runs on 10 hits and four Rapid City errors. The Playmakers tallied three runs on eight hits and took advantage of one Central error.

G. Kuhn-Rice earned the win in 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

T. Vallette led the way at the plate for the Playmakers and finished 3 for 3 with all three runs.

Rapid City returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday against the Buckley Bombers (Colo.) at McKeague Field.